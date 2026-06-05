'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign Launched On Maharashtra Day; 5 Lakh Citizens To Take Pledge On June 25 Under CM Devendra Fadnavis & Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: Under the guidance of Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavisji and through the initiative of Mumbai Suburban District Co-Guardian Minister and Cabinet Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodhaji, a comprehensive campaign “Drug-Free Mumbai” is being undertaken and will be implemented on a large scale across Mumbai city and suburbs. The campaign will be inaugurated by Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavisji on 25 June 2026. On the same day, more than 5 lakh Mumbaikars will come together at 5,000 locations across the city to take a pledge against drug addiction.

Wide Outreach

The campaign was announced on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Schools, colleges, residential complexes, housing societies, as well as various social and religious organisations will participate in large numbers in this initiative.

As part of the preparations for the campaign, Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodhaji today held a review meeting with Mumbai Suburban District Collector Shri Saurabh Katiyar and concerned officials.

People's Movement

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodhaji said, “Building a drug-free Mumbai will be possible only through the active participation of the Government, administration and society. It is extremely important for every citizen to participate in this campaign to safeguard the future of the next generation. This is a people's movement, and it will certainly bring about positive change.”

Shri Lodhaji expressed confidence that this initiative will enhance awareness among youth and help create a strong social environment against narcotic substances.

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