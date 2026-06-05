World Environment Day 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Shadu Clay Idol Initiative To Promote Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav

Thane civic officials and sculptors promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols as part of a citywide sustainability campaign ahead of the festive season | File Photo

Thane, June 5: To mark World Environment Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) launched a progressive eco-friendly initiative at the Biodiversity Park in Hiranandani Estate, aiming to boost the adoption of traditional Shadu (natural) clay Ganesha idols.

The event featured live idol-making demonstrations by expert sculptors and was open to the public. High-ranking officials, including Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan, attended the launch to underscore the critical need for sustainable celebrations.

🌱 On World Environment Day, the Thane Municipal Commissioner and TMC officials planted trees, visited the Shadu Ganesh Idol Workshop, and launched the 4 Bin Thane Clean campaign, reinforcing their commitment to a greener future



#WED2026 #SwachhBharat #SwachhSurvekshan #Thane pic.twitter.com/jkxbCrtKlI — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) June 5, 2026

Commissioner Rao expressed strong optimism, projecting a fivefold increase in the use of eco-friendly idols this season through heightened community awareness.

Support for local artisans

To actively support local artisans, the TMC is offering free stalls and raw materials on a "first-come, first-served" basis. Interested sculptors must submit their applications to respective ward committee offices by June 15, 2026.

Following an administrative scrutiny process, the allocation of spaces and clay will be completed by July 15, 2026. Notably, the corporation has already secured 12 tons of Shadu clay through its Women’s Self-Help Group laboratory.

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Awareness and community outreach

Looking ahead, the civic body plans to decentralize its awareness campaigns. Chief Environment Officer Pradhan announced that targeted educational drives will commence in schools and colleges this July, followed by interactive residential workshops within housing societies starting in August.

These community outreaches will be heavily supported by informational workshops and street plays to ensure sustainable practices take root across the city before the upcoming festival.

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