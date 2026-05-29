Thane Civic Body To Offer Free Spaces For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol Makers Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2026 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: In a major push toward sustainability, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a special initiative to make the upcoming Ganeshotsav eco-friendly. The civic body will provide free public spaces on an experimental basis to artisans who craft Lord Ganesha idols using traditional Shadu clay (natural silt) and other biodegradable materials.

According to the TMC administration, interested sculptors must submit their applications to their respective ward committee offices by June 15, 2026. Following a scrutiny of applications and subject to availability, the free space and Shadu clay will be allotted by July 15, 2026.

However, the civic body clarified that logistics like pandal setups, electricity, and water connections must be managed independently by the artisans. To qualify, the applicant must be a practicing sculptor and submit a mandatory declaration (guarantee letter). Allotted artisans must also display a 3x5 feet banner outside their stalls stating: "Eco-friendly idols are available here." The designated spaces can be utilized until the conclusion of the Navratri festival, after which they must be handed back to the TMC.

Furthermore, marking World Environment Day, the TMC's environment department will host a Shadu clay Ganesha idol-making workshop from June 5 to June 7, 2026, at the Biodiversity Park in Hiranandani Estate. The workshop is open to all citizens, and online registration is mandatory for participation.

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