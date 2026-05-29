Mumbai: HNCII Conducts Cancer Screening Drive For MSRTC Staff & Visitors At Mantralaya Ahead Of World No Tobacco Day |

Mumbai: Ahead of World No Tobacco Day, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), Mumbai, organised a large-scale cancer screening and awareness initiative for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) drivers, staff, and visitors at Mantralaya to promote the early detection of tobacco-related diseases and preventive healthcare practices.

The screening drive, conducted as a pilot initiative at the MSRTC Bus Depot in Mumbai Central, saw participation from drivers and staff members who underwent cancer screenings by specialist doctors and healthcare professionals from HNCII. More than 200 screenings were also conducted at Mantralaya, while awareness sessions and game-based activities on the risks of tobacco use reached over 550 individuals.

HNCII, India’s first dedicated institute for Head & Neck Oncology, said the initiative focused on frontline transport workers who often face long working hours, stress, irregular schedules and limited access to regular health check-ups, making preventive screening especially important.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Sultan Pradhan, Chairman and Senior Surgical Oncologist, HNCII, said, “Early diagnosis can make a life-saving difference in cancer treatment outcomes. Through this initiative with MSRTC, our goal is not only to conduct screenings but also to create awareness among drivers and transport workers about the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking timely medical care. Tobacco-related cancers are preventable to a large extent, and awareness combined with regular screening can help reduce the burden significantly.”

Vaibhav Kamble, Depot Manager, MSRTC Mumbai Central, said MSRTC drivers form the backbone of Maharashtra’s public transport network and their health and well-being remain a priority.

The initiative also highlighted the growing burden of tobacco-related cancers in India ahead of World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31 under the leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

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