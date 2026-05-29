Maharashtra: Only 14,000 Of 1.43 Lakh Doctors Register For MMC's 'Know Your Doctor' QR Initiative | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has sent a fresh reminder to all registered medical practitioners in the state to enrol under its “Know Your Doctor” (KYD) initiative and generate QR codes for display at their clinics and workplaces. The council recently emailed registered doctors, urging them to participate in the transparency initiative launched in 2025 following directives from the state government.

Despite the push, the response has remained poor. According to MMC officials, only around 14,000 doctors have generated QR codes so far, even though nearly 1.43 lakh doctors have renewed their registrations with the council.

Dr. Vinky Rughwani, Administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council, confirmed that reminders have been sent to registered practitioners. “There are around 1,43,000 doctors who have renewed their registrations, but only 14,000 have generated QR codes so far,” said Dr. Rughwani. He added that the MMC was the first medical council in the country to introduce such an initiative, but adoption has remained limited.

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He further noted that the issue was discussed during the state assembly’s winter session, where several legislators raised concerns over the growing menace of fake doctors. “The state government appreciated the initiative and asked us to move ahead aggressively with it,” Dr. Rughwani said.

The MMC launched the KYD campaign to help patients verify the authenticity of doctors and curb the rise of unregistered and bogus practitioners operating across Maharashtra. Under the initiative, every registered doctor is issued a unique QR code linked to their MMC registration credentials, which patients can scan to confirm the doctor’s authenticity.

Initially, the council had requested MBBS doctors to voluntarily display the QR codes in their clinics, but participation remained low. In June 2025, the MMC formally directed all MBBS doctors in the state to prominently display the QR codes at their practice locations.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at protecting patients from fraudulent medical practitioners who often mislead people using fake degrees and signboards. Due to lack of awareness, many citizens rely solely on clinic signage while seeking treatment, putting them at risk of medical negligence, financial exploitation, and health complications.

There are nearly 2.1 lakh doctors registered with the MMC across Maharashtra, though only around 1.43 lakh have currently renewed their registrations.

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