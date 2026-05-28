BMC Sets Up 10-Bed Isolation Ward At Kasturba Hospital Amid Ebola Alert | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Amid rising nationwide vigilance over Ebola, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its preparedness measures by setting up a 10-bed isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, the city’s dedicated facility for infectious diseases.

According to BMC officials, the hospital is fully equipped to handle any suspected Ebola cases or other infectious disease emergencies. The administration stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a rapid response in case of a potential outbreak.

Officials from the BMC Health Department said Kasturba Hospital has long served as a specialized center for treating infectious diseases and already has isolation facilities in place. The hospital had also played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health authorities said that if any suspected case of Ebola or another highly contagious disease is detected, the patient will be immediately isolated and treated under strict medical supervision.

Sources confirmed that the hospital currently has the capacity to accommodate 10 patients in the isolation ward, with provisions to increase the number of beds if required. Authorities emphasized that there is no need for public panic at present, but precautionary measures are being taken in view of global health concerns.

Also Watch:

The BMC health department is continuously monitoring the situation and remains prepared to strengthen medical infrastructure further if needed.

Earlier, the BMC MARD issued an advisory to resident doctors across civic-run hospitals following the recent declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The advisory noted that Ebola spreads primarily through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, secretions or contaminated materials. It further clarified that the virus is not airborne in routine community settings and is not as easily transmissible as COVID-19. BMC MARD said awareness, preparedness and professional vigilance remain crucial for an effective public health response.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/