Maheep Kapoor Recalls Brutal Trolling After Debut In Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives At 48: 'People Pointing Out Your Flaws...'

Maheep Kapoor Recalls Brutal Trolling After OTT Debut | Photo Via Netflix

Maheep Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Shanaya Kapoor's mother, made her digital debut at the age of 48 with the 2020 Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which also featured Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Recalling the brutal trolling she faced after the show's release, Maheep admitted that she feels immense pressure to stay young, both personally and professionally.

Maheep Kapoor Recalls Trolling After Debut In Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

'It Is A Very Insecure Time For Woman'

Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Maheep said, "Bollywood Wives happened to me when I was 48. It is a very insecure time for a woman. We are ageing, pre-menopause. And when Karan told me, I was like, 'Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?' Then, on top of this, suddenly you are scrutinised, you get those trolls and have people pointing out your flaws."

Maheep said she was bombarded with hateful comments, and all she wanted to say was, "Screw you." What surprised her, however, was that many of the trolls were women. Reflecting on it now, she said she believes such behaviour stems from insecurity. Calling ageing a privilege, Maheep added that women should be proud of it, embrace it, and flaunt it.

"After Bollywood Wives, I became a little more ruthless. I was out there in middle age, not in my 20s, when I was very hot. To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy. And yes, we have this problem that women can't age," she added.

Maheep further pointed out that men are often perceived as becoming more attractive with age. Citing George Clooney and David Beckham as examples, she said that despite their wrinkles and grey hair, they continue to be widely regarded as handsome, unlike women in the entertainment industry, who are rarely afforded the same acceptance as they grow older.