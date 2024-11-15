 'I Was Dead Drunk': Maheep Kapoor Recalls Marrying Sanjay Kapoor After A 'One-Night Stand'
Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, opened up on the couple's love story in a new video. "I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party -- that's where I met him -- dead drunk," she shared.

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, opened up on the couple's love story in a new video, and stated how it was a one-night stand that led to their marriage. She recalled how there was no proposal or romantic gesture, and that Sanjay declared they would get married in between tequila shots.

"Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party -- that's where I met him -- dead drunk," Maheep told comedian Raunaq Rajani, and the audience cheered and hooted at her brutal honesty.

She revealed that the entire Kapoor family, including Sanjay's parents, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Sridevi were present at the party when she turned up drunk, and they still accepted her as their daughter-in-law.

Recalling the moment she decided to get married to Sanjay, Maheep shared, "We didn't have this proposal and all. We didn't have Instagram, so we didn't give a sh*t. There was a club named 1900 in Taj, Colaba, and we were partying there, we were drunk. In between our tequila shots, he said 'Okay, we are getting married', and I said, 'Okay, fine'. That was it. We didn't do this proposing, getting down on our knees for Instagram, speech and all."

During the conversation, she also revealed that it is 30 years since she has been with Sanjay now.

Maheep shot to fame after her appearance in the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gives the audience a peek into the lives of the better-halves of Bollywood actors. It also features Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, along with Maheep.

Maheep and Sanjay got married in 1997 after dating for several years. The couple has two children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

