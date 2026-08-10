'We Are Exploring Each Other...': Sidharth Malhotra Talks About His Daughter Saraayah At IAA Leadership Awards 2026

Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were blessed with a baby girl in July last year. The couple named their daughter Saraayah, and recently, at the IAA Leadership Awards 2026, the Shershaah actor spoke about his little munchkin.

When the host asked him how his perspective has changed in terms of work and priorities, Sidharth said, "We (he & Kiara) have been fortunate enough to be the parents of a young baby girl, who has just turned 1 year old last month. It's been the most amazing experience of my life, and so many learnings. It adds so much more content to your life; it adds so much more value to what you do in this world that we live in. It is very tough to describe. We are exploring each other every month, and I hope this wonderful relationship only flourishes, and I get to learn so much from my little daughter."

He further said, "She will be endorsing many things that we teach her. A lot of good values and things to add. It teaches you (parenthood) to be more optimistic in life. So much more patient to see little one's journey. I am trying to be a good gardener so she can flourish into a wonderful human being. So, that's the process."

IAA Honour For Sidharth

Sidharth won the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year award at IAA Leadership Awards 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra Upcoming Movies

Sidharth is gearing up for the release of The Vvaan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026, but it has been postponed to September to avoid the clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, which will release on August 26, 2026.

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The Vvaan will hit the big screens on September 25, 2026, and fans of Sidharth are eagerly waiting for the movie.