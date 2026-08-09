Sidharth Malhotra Looks Suave In Classic Black Suit But His Emerald-Diamond Brooch Steals The Show

By: Aanchal C | August 09, 2026

Sidharth Malhotra kept his latest look timeless with an all-black suit that brought a sharp, old-school elegance to the frame

The actor layered a sharply tailored black blazer over a matching waistcoat, giving the otherwise monochrome outfit a polished, sophisticated finish

Instead of pairing the waistcoat with a shirt, Sidharth left the neckline open, creating a deep V that added a contemporary edge to the classic tailoring

He completed the ensemble with matching black trousers, keeping the silhouette sleek and effortlessly formal

The standout detail was his emerald-and-diamond brooch, which added a subtle pop of colour and luxury against the deep black tailoring

The actor finished the look with polished black loafers, a sleek watch and a statement ring, perfectly complementing the understated elegance of his sui

A neatly groomed beard and perfectly styled hair completed the look, while sharing the pictures, Sidharth cheekily wrote, “Black suits me, I guess…”

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