Sidharth Malhotra Looks Suave In Classic Black Suit But His Emerald-Diamond Brooch Steals The Show

By: Aanchal C | August 09, 2026
Sidharth Malhotra kept his latest look timeless with an all-black suit that brought a sharp, old-school elegance to the frame
The actor layered a sharply tailored black blazer over a matching waistcoat, giving the otherwise monochrome outfit a polished, sophisticated finish
Instead of pairing the waistcoat with a shirt, Sidharth left the neckline open, creating a deep V that added a contemporary edge to the classic tailoring
He completed the ensemble with matching black trousers, keeping the silhouette sleek and effortlessly formal
The standout detail was his emerald-and-diamond brooch, which added a subtle pop of colour and luxury against the deep black tailoring
The actor finished the look with polished black loafers, a sleek watch and a statement ring, perfectly complementing the understated elegance of his sui
A neatly groomed beard and perfectly styled hair completed the look, while sharing the pictures, Sidharth cheekily wrote, “Black suits me, I guess…”
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