'We Are Different People...': Sourav Ganguly On Taking Hosting Tips From Salman Khan For Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3

'We Are Different People...': Sourav Ganguly On Taking Hosting Tips From Salman Khan For Bigg Boss Bangla |

Sourav Ganguly has opened up about whether he took notes from Salman Khan as he steps in to host Bigg Boss Bangla. The former international cricketer admitted that he cannot replicate Salman’s hosting style on Weekend Ka Vaar, saying that they have different personalities. Ganguly also revealed that he has met Salman only once, despite having watched him host the reality show.

Bigg Boss: Sourav Ganguly On Whether He Took Hosting Tips From Salman Khan

Bigg Boss has long been associated with Salman Khan and his much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In Bigg Boss Bangla, however, the weekend episode is titled Dadar Dorbar. Speaking to Variety India about whether he had taken notes from Salman, Ganguly said, “He has his own way, he’s different. Sourav Ganguly cannot do the same thing as Salman Khan.” He added, “We are different people with different personalities. He hosts in his way, and I will do it my way.” Ganguly also pointed out that every Bigg Boss host brings their own personality and approach to the show.

Talking about his interaction with Salman, Ganguly revealed that they had met only once at an event in Kolkata. He told Variety India, “I’ve met Salman only once at a function in Kolkata. I’ve never interacted with him on the ‘Bigg Boss’ set, although I’ve seen him host.”

Talking about how it took him some time to agree to host Bigg Boss Bangla, Sourav said, “It took me a little time to agree because I was hosting a different show for the last 10 years.” For the unversed, the former cricketer was associated with Dadagiri Unlimited for a decade. Explaining why he decided to take up the new opportunity, Sourav said he felt it was time for a change. He added, “It was a good opportunity to be involved with them after my long association with them in cricket.”

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 premiered on August 30, 2026, after a 10-year hiatus.