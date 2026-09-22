Video: Manushi Chhillar Asks Paps To Delete Her Back Shots After Salman Khan Addresses Issue On Bigg Boss 20

Manushi Chhillar Asks Paps To Delete Her Back Shots | Photos via Instagram

Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday (September 22) where she made it clear that she was uncomfortable with paparazzi taking pictures of her from behind. The actress politely asked the photographers to delete the back shots while maintaining her composure and continuing to interact with them.

Several pictures and videos of Manushi at the airport have surfaced online. As she stepped out of her car, the actress smiled and posed for the paparazzi before making her way towards the terminal.

Manushi asks paps to delete back shots

However, at one point, she noticed that photographers were capturing shots of her from behind. Manushi then directly addressed them and requested that those pictures not be shared. "Please delete that. Don't put any back shots," the actress is heard saying in a video shared on Instagram.

Take a look at her video here:

Despite calling out the photographers, Manushi remained calm throughout the interaction. She continued posing for the cameras and even waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.

According to reports, the actress was travelling to Delhi.

Manushi’s interaction with the paparazzi comes shortly after actor Salman Khan addressed the issue of uncomfortable photographs of actresses during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode. The actor criticised certain paparazzi photographers for capturing women from uncomfortable angles and then circulating such pictures on social media.

🚨 Salman Khan SLAMS the so-called paparazzi who invade women’s privacy, take creepy close-up shots and then turn it into “Guess Who?” content.



How low can the paps go for views? 🤮



Someone finally called out this disgusting behaviour. 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNQG8UQ9kO — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026

Salman also spoke about the role of audiences in encouraging such content, pointing towards the responsibility of those who view and engage with these pictures online.

Manushi is now the latest actress to speak up about the way female celebrities are photographed by paparazzi. Several female celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Bhasin, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Khan, Rashami Desai, Shanaya Kapoor and others, have previously objected to photographers clicking them from angles that make them uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi was last seen in Tehran, in which she starred alongside John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa. The 29-year-old actress has not yet announced her next project.