'First Time We Are Called Murderers': Kashmera Shah SLAMS Govinda's Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar's Allegations Against Sunita Ahuja

Photo Via Instagram

Rumours of an alleged affair between Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar continue to make headlines amid his marital feud with wife Sunita Ahuja. In a shocking turn of events, Komal recently shared a lengthy statement accusing Sunita of allegedly trying to "kill" her husband for years. Komal also addressed allegations that she was a "homebreaker", saying that “nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

Amid the allegations, Kashmera Shah has taken a strong stand in support of Sunita and hit back at the remarks surrounding the actor's marriage.

Kashmera Shah Reacts To Komal Rani's 'Murderer' Remark

In a post shared on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, while collaborating with Sunita, Kashmera opened up about her own experience in the film industry. She said that despite working for 30 years and being part of around 50 films, none of her co-stars knew about her personal life or feelings. According to Kashmera, the only person she shared everything with was her husband, Krushna Abhishek.

Check it out:

'First Time We Are Called Murderers'

Taking an apparent dig at the alleged closeness between Govinda and Komal, Kashmera wrote that she had “never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details.”

She further defended Sunita, writing, “I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women.” Kashmera added that women who protect their families are often labelled “rude, obnoxious, dominating, focussed, selfish,” but said this was the first time they were being called “murderers.”

Supports Sunita Ahuja

Kashmera concluded by expressing her support for Sunita, writing, “I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you.”

As of now, Sunita Ahuja has not directly responded to Komal’s allegations.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987, and the couple has two children, son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.