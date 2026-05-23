'We Are Also Humans...': Bhagyashree Reacts To Salman Khan's Angry Outburst At Paparazzi Over Hospital Coverage

Actress Bhagyashree has come out in support of Salman Khan after the superstar's recent angry outburst at paparazzi outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Salman, who is usually seen greeting and posing for photographers, appeared visibly upset during the incident and lashed out at the paps, asking if they had “lost their minds.” He later shared a series of posts warning photographers against trying to “make money” out of someone’s pain and added that, despite being 60 years old, he has not forgotten how to fight.

Bhagyashree Defends Salman Khan

Reacting to the controversy, Bhagyashree urged people to remember that celebrities are human too and deserve empathy during emotionally difficult moments. Speaking at an event, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress said in Hindi, “You do your job, but please don’t forget that we are also humans. There is an equal relationship between the media and the artist," as quotes by Times Now.

Furthermore, the actress added that paparazzi and artists need to respect each other, especially during tender and difficult times. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress added that when a person is in pain of stress, they want to be by themselves. "So I think that point has to be respected," she shared.

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan share a long-standing bond ever since they starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, which marked Bhagyashree's Bollywood debut and became one of the most iconic romantic films of its time.

On May 19, videos from outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai showed Salman visibly upset with photographers gathered outside the premises. Pointing at the paps, he was heard saying, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger.

A day after the outburst, Salman attended the success bash of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji in Mumbai, in which he also made a cameo appearance, where the paparazzi apologised to him.

Work Front

Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, will be seen next in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, rooted in the true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, alongside Chitrangada Singh.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others.