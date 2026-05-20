'Ladna Nahi Bhoola Hoon, Jail Mein Daaloge?': Salman Khan Blasts Paps For Recording Him Outside Mumbai Hospital, Issues Stern Warning

Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Over Hospital Coverage | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lashed out at paparazzi for recording him outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, expressing anger over what he called an invasion of privacy during a difficult time on Tuesday (May 19). The actor took to social media to share a series of posts, warning photographers against trying to “make money” out of someone’s pain, while also threatening that, despite being 60 years old, he has not forgotten how to fight.

Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Over Hospital Coverage

Salman took to his social media account in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and expressed his utter disappointment in the behaviour of paparazzi. He said he has always supported the press and helped them, but he was upset to see photographers trying to make content out of someone's pain.

'They Wanna Make Money From My Losses'

He wrote, "If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter."

'Picture Important Hai Ya Life?'

"But if they wanna make money from my losses.. keep quiet, don't enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life," he added.

'Ladna Nahi Bhoola Yeh Yaad Rakh Lena...'

The actor further wrote, "Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena .. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?" In his final post, Salman warned, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena ,jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa."

On May 19, videos from outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai showed Salman visibly upset with photographers gathered outside the premises. Pointing at the paps, he was heard saying, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger.

Work Front

Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, will be seen next in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, rooted in the true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, alongside Chitrangada Singh.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others.

Up next, Salman also has an untitled film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film officially went on floors in April 2026.