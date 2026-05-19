'I Wasn't Talking About Myself': Salman Khan Issues Clarification After His 'Alone & Lonely' Post Sparks Worry Among Fans, Family

A recent social media post by Salman Khan sparked concern among fans after the actor shared a note about being “alone” and “lonely.” While many believed the superstar was hinting at his personal life, Salman has now clarified that the post was misunderstood.

The actor initially grabbed attention with a photo flaunting his chiselled physique. However, it was the caption accompanying the post that became the talking point online. Fans began speculating about Salman’s emotional state, especially after he mentioned loneliness at the age of 60.

As concern grew on social media, Salman addressed the issue and assured everyone that the post was not about his own life. “Arre yaar mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself),” Salman wrote.

Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.

Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2026

The actor further explained that there was no reason for him to feel lonely considering the love and support he receives from his family, friends, and fans. “How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever,” he continued.

Salman also revealed that the viral discussion around the post became so intense that even his mother, Salma Khan, checked on him.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get tired of being around people, so I just wanted some me time… that’s all. This time, since there was no photo, people turned it into breaking news. Even my mother asked me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax everyone).”

By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do pic.twitter.com/mRlUKD7gjw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2026

The original post that triggered the reactions read, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u.. Ab iske aage (after this) you Figure out what you need to do.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, which also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The film was previously titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Reports later suggested that references to China and the Galwan Valley were removed from the project following controversy. According to reports, the modifications were made following directions from the Ministry of Defence.