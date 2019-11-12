Water baby all the way: Katrina Kaif's wet-and-wild pics from her GQ India shoot

Keeping her social media up to date, Katrina Kaif has become one of the most active users of social media, especially Instagram. Recently, Bharat actress shared a picture from her GQ India Magazine's photoshoots and her fans can't keep calm.
Katrina shared another picture of her enjoying the see and looked the happiest, proving that she indeed is a water baby. Wearing a black dress, Katrina captioned the picture " P A R A D I S E ".
Another remarkable thing about this picture is that Katrina used her own brand 'KaybyKatrina' products, which she launched few days back, to put on make up for the shoot and this might just have added to her happiness.
On the work front, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty, alongside our Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.
