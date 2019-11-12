Dabangg Reloaded Tour: Salman, Katrina, Jacqueline, Sonakshi enthrall fans in Dubai

Touted as one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan‘s eccentric style and his approach towards work and party are what sets him apart. The actor brought one of the biggest Bollywood shows to hit Dubai and it lived up to its ‘magical’ tag as vowed by Salman ahead of the show. Salman Khan, along with his Da-Bangg gang, delivered a high-octane show on Friday, November 8.

The Da-Bangg gang line-up comprised of actors Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma, and singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan who performed at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena as a part of the much-awaited Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded concert that’s been around the world.