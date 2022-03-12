Watch video: Ruckus during 'The Kashmir Files' screening in Wave Mall of Jammu

Twitter is rolling with a viral video from Wave Mall of Jammu where people can be seen indulging into a chaos during 'The Kashmir Files' screening. The shared video from a multiplex shows audience getting thrashed and assaulted, and was caption to read, “We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted! A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @KhajuriaManu @DrVikasPadha Do raise”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user also took to social media and brought to notice that 'The Kashmir Files’ shows were cancelled in Shillong. Sharing the incident, he wrote, “Hi @vivekagnihotri. Went for a show of The Kashmir Files today at Galleria Cinema in Shillong. After making a house full with audience, the cinema informed us that they had “not received the file”. Show was cancelled, and manager was heard saying the film is “controversial”.

He further asked the filmmaker, “What’s going on?”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When the Indian film director Vivek Agnihotri spotted this viral video, he took to share it on his Twitter page and questioned the cine mall over the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:28 PM IST