Love bite? US teacher suspended for 'biting' students while 'playing' with them

Florida based teacher was suspended, reassigned to a different school and later got subject to charges of allegedly biting two middle school students over a jar of pickles, reported Fox13 News. However, reports quoted sources and said that the teacher was just "playing around with students".

The teacher has been identified as Rhonda Rice, who were to grab a jar of pickles from the storage corner but landed up into the controversy over biting the students around her. Wait, what? Reports suggest that the incident happened when two of the students grabbed the jar to put it back on the shelf.

Rice told the school district that she was 'playing' with both students over the jar of pickles and when they grabbed it, she 'licked' their arms to get them off.

According to the affidavit, last October, Rice was in her classroom when she observed two students taking items from the kitchen/storage area. Rice then grabbed a jar of pickles off the shelf and the students thought she was taking them for herself.

One student grabbed the jar in an attempt to place it back on the shelf when Rice bit him in order to release the jar, according to the affidavit. The second student then also tried to grab the jar and Rice bit him as well.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:20 PM IST