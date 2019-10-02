Watch Video: Kapil Sharma dresses up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, taunts Archana Puran Singh

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back in the headlines after the show’s host Kapil Sharma posted a video dressed up as former guests on the show Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, in a hilarious banter he goes on to taunt the present replacement Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil wore a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket in the video and addressed Archana Puran Singh. Kapil in the video says, “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

He posted it with the caption, “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”