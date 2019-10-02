Watch Video: Kapil Sharma dresses up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, taunts Archana Puran Singh

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back in the headlines after the show’s host Kapil Sharma posted a video dressed up as former guests on the show Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, in a hilarious banter he goes on to taunt the present replacement Archana Puran Singh.
Kapil wore a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket in the video and addressed Archana Puran Singh. Kapil in the video says, “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”
He posted it with the caption, “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”
Viewers who miss Sidhu on show commented on the post and remembering his presence and jokes on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
A fan wrote, “Kapil paaji rocks.....thoko taali.” Another hailed him saying, “Are gajb pajiiii.” Mnay followers commented “Thokoo Taali” on navjot Singh’s style.
Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in a dramatic exit after his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief as well.
