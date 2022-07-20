e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Joe Russo and Dhanush arrive in Mumbai ahead of 'The Gray Man' release

Actor Dhanush, whose character in 'The Gray Man' is described as a 'lethal force', was also spotted at Mumbai airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 20) for the promotions of their upcoming Netflix film 'The Gray Man'.

Russo Brothers, known for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', will join Dhanush for an event to be held in Mumbai. They had earlier shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page.

"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie 'The Gray Man'. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors had said in the clip.

The film stars some of the biggest actors from across the globe.

'The Gray Man' is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

article-image

The Russo Brothers had earlier said that it took them nine years to make this film because of their busy schedule. "We are always on a quest to develop interesting sideways to a genre. Having been inspired by the 70s thrillers that we grew up on, The Gray Man encompasses the themes of a very complex political and rebelling against the system, and we have reflected on our own fears about the world. Considering the peculiar genre of the film, we wanted to create a world for the audience to immerse themselves in; thus, we have an incredible cast that has a level of detail and thought and back story to them," they said.

'The Gray Man' was shot in seven different locations including Los Angeles, France, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Croatia, Austria and Azerbaijan.

'The Gray Man' will release on Netflix on July 22.

article-image
