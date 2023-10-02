Watch Tejas Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Turns Air Force Pilot, Says 'Bharat Ko Chhedoge To Chhodenge Nahi'

Made under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP Movies, the upcoming 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Now, pushing the excitement a notch higher, the much-awaited teaser of the film has been revealed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti introducing the audience to the true spirit of Bharat Air Force ready to rule the battlefield.

Having piqued the excitement by unveiling the release date to be October 27, the makers have indeed left the audience craving for more.

On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the teaser of Tejas is finally out. Bringing Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the teaser is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy background music and truly inspiring and pride-worthy visuals. The teaser truly evokes pride in the nation and guarantees an action-packed adventure.

Moreover, the teaser indeed pushed the adrenaline rush with the dialogue "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin", while it raised the excitement for the trailer which is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

