Watch: Sexy Anusha Dandekar sets the internet ablaze with throwback video in thong bikini

Anusha Dandekar is an active social media user and keeps updating her fans with stunning posts. The model and entrepreneur often shares glimpses of her life on social media through photos and videos.

Recently, Anusha raised the temperatures when she posted a video in a thong bikini on Instagram. The VJ shared a throwback video in which she can be seen entering a swimming pool in one of her vacations to Dubai.

In the video, she is seen wearing orange patterned thong bikini, and is seen sporting wet hair.

Along with the video, Anusha put the song 'Bootylicious' by American girl group Destiny’s Child playing as the background.

She captioned it, “I think you’re ready… #filterfree culture all the way!" with some emoticons.

Loading View on Instagram

Recently, Anusha celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and close friends at a scenic getaway.

The model took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. She was accompanied by sister Shibani Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty for the occasion.

The model was hitting the headlines due to rumours of her entering the 'Bigg Boss 15' house which also has her former boyfriend Karan Kundrra as one of the participants.

Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:21 PM IST