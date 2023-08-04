WATCH Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Teaser, To Release On September 2

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story | A still from the teaser

Wait is over! The highly-anticipated teaser of their latest web series 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' was unleashed on Friday, August 4, and it's already sending shockwaves of excitement through the entertainment world.

Helmed by the brilliant duo of Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, 'Scam 2003' promises to be a riveting narrative based on one of India's most infamous scams orchestrated by the mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi.

This high-stakes drama is an adaptation of the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary' penned by the talented journalist and news reporter, Sanjay Singh.

To ensure utmost authenticity, the makers have enlisted the collaboration of Kiran Yadnyopavit, a well-known figure in the Marathi film industry, who joins hands with author Sanjay Singh in co-writing and developing the enthralling storyline.

RELEASING ON SEPTEMBER 2

Mark your calendars for September 2, as the series is all set to premiere on SonyLiv. The same platform that brought us the gripping tale of Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992' now promises to deliver another compelling saga of financial intrigue in 'Scam 2003'.

The show is produced by the powerhouse Applause Entertainment in association with Sony's Studio Next.

STORYLINE OF SCAM 2003: THE TELGI STORY

The narrative of 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' delves deep into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a man whose cunning mind orchestrated one of India's most audacious scams. Spanning across 18 states, this monumental fraud sent shockwaves through the entire nation, leaving it awestruck.

The series paints a captivating picture of Telgi's journey from his humble beginnings in Khanapur, Karnataka, to becoming the mastermind behind a scam estimated to be worth a staggering Rs. 20,000 crores. Prepare yourself for a gripping watch as the series unfolds the intricacies of this dark chapter in India's history.

The teaser has already sparked immense curiosity among the viewers, who are eagerly waiting to witness the enigmatic world of scams and deception. With a power-packed creative team, a promising star cast, and a storyline packed with suspense, 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited series of the year.