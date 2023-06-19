SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story Releasing On Sept 2; WATCH Announcement Video

Streaming platform Sony LIV recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary since its relaunch as Sony LIV 2.0.

To commemorate this special occasion, the platform announced the highly anticipated release date of the much-awaited series, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. Fans can mark their calendars for the series premiere on 2nd September 2023.

ABOUT SCAM 2003

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is an adaptation of the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary' written by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh. Sanjay Singh is known for breaking the story of the infamous 2003 Stamp Paper Scam, and this series brings that captivating narrative to life.

To ensure an authentic portrayal of the events, the show features the collaboration of Kiran Yadnyopavit, a prominent figure in the Marathi film industry, who co-writes and develops the story alongside author Sanjay Singh.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is helmed by acclaimed director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. With their expertise, viewers can expect a compelling and immersive experience as the series unfolds.

AN INTRIGUING STORYLINE

The series delves into the fascinating tale of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams that spanned across 18 states and left the entire country shaken.

Born in Khanapur, Karnataka, Telgi's journey to orchestrating the massive scam will be depicted, offering viewers an intriguing watch. The scam was estimated to be worth around Rs. 20,000 crores, making it a significant chapter in India's history.