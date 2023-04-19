 Watch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'

Watch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'

In a viral video, Sara can be seen clicking a selfie with a fan and then rushing towards the exit gate, ignoring the paparazzi completely.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Sara Ali Khan, the budding Bollywood actress who has always been known for her warm personality and striking poses for the paparazzi, left everyone stunned with her recent behaviour at the Mumbai airport.

The actress was spotted in a geeky avatar, wearing a black tank top and track pants, as she returned from the Delhi schedule of her upcoming movie, Murder Mubarak. However, what happened next was completely unexpected.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming romantic-comedy titled Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke
article-image

Sara avoids the paps

In a viral video, Sara can be seen clicking a selfie with a fan and then rushing towards the exit gate, ignoring the paparazzi completely. This sudden move left one of the photographers emotional, and he was heard commenting, "Ma'am Gareeb Ka Job Jayega." Despite this, Sara continued to rush towards her car and left the airport quickly.

Netizens were quick to respond to the video, with some speculating that Sara didn't like the way she looked into the camera and hence decided to avoid giving any poses to the paparazzi.

While others joked about her running away from the cameras and compared her to a character from a popular Bollywood comedy movie.

Check out the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani here:

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: National Crushes rule Day 2 of NMACC Launch
article-image

Sara Ali Khan remains unaffected

The incident has sparked a discussion on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment over Sara's behaviour. However, this hasn't affected the actress, who recently shared pictures from a wrap party for Murder Mubarak, featuring prominent actors such as Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan has a busy schedule ahead with movies such as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star

Read Also
Video: Sara Ali Khan politely refuses chips offered by a young fan, says ‘I wish I could’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'

Watch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'

AI-Generated Drake and The Weeknd song pulled out from streaming platforms owing to copyright...

AI-Generated Drake and The Weeknd song pulled out from streaming platforms owing to copyright...

Netflix compelled to issue viewer warning over steamy sex scenes in Obsession

Netflix compelled to issue viewer warning over steamy sex scenes in Obsession

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya moves Delhi High Court against news tabloids

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya moves Delhi High Court against news tabloids

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tina Thadani's relationship timeline

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tina Thadani's relationship timeline