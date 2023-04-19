Watch: Sara Ali Khan runs away ignoring paps who says 'Gareeb ka job jayega'

Sara Ali Khan, the budding Bollywood actress who has always been known for her warm personality and striking poses for the paparazzi, left everyone stunned with her recent behaviour at the Mumbai airport.

The actress was spotted in a geeky avatar, wearing a black tank top and track pants, as she returned from the Delhi schedule of her upcoming movie, Murder Mubarak. However, what happened next was completely unexpected.

Sara avoids the paps

In a viral video, Sara can be seen clicking a selfie with a fan and then rushing towards the exit gate, ignoring the paparazzi completely. This sudden move left one of the photographers emotional, and he was heard commenting, "Ma'am Gareeb Ka Job Jayega." Despite this, Sara continued to rush towards her car and left the airport quickly.

Netizens were quick to respond to the video, with some speculating that Sara didn't like the way she looked into the camera and hence decided to avoid giving any poses to the paparazzi.

While others joked about her running away from the cameras and compared her to a character from a popular Bollywood comedy movie.

Check out the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani here:

Sara Ali Khan remains unaffected

The incident has sparked a discussion on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment over Sara's behaviour. However, this hasn't affected the actress, who recently shared pictures from a wrap party for Murder Mubarak, featuring prominent actors such as Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan has a busy schedule ahead with movies such as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star