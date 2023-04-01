 Video: Sara Ali Khan politely refuses chips offered by a young fan, says ‘I wish I could’
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram: Viral Bhayani

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently making headlines for her latest release, Gaslight, which arrived recently on Disney Plus Hotstar. While the film has been getting mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, her performances have garnered a lot of praise from everyone.

Recently, the actress was papped in the city by the media, where she was seen politely denying the chips offered by a young fan. This video of Sara quickly grabbed eyeballs, receiving mixed comments from social media users.

What's in the video

In this video shared by Paparazzo Viral Bhayani, you will see Sara Ali Khan trying to get into a young fan when she is stopped. She greets the little kid, who offers her a pack of chips to eat.

However, the Simmba actress was seen denying politely and saying, "I wish I could", before quickly getting into her car. Sara also mentioned that she is dieting right now.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens bombarded the comments section with different responses to the incident. While some praised the actress for her humble reply, others criticised her attitude.

One user wrote, "Cutest Sara Ali Khan. Just love her simplicity."  Another commented, "Dieting important hai na😂" 

A third user wrote, "Kitna pyar se de rha tha le Lena tha na."

Several fans of the actress dropped heart emojis in the comment section and appreciated her kind gesture towards the boy.

Check out her video here:

Sara Ali Khan’s Professional Front

Talking about her work front, Sara recently released her digital film ‘Gaslight', which is a murder mystery by Pawan Kripalani. Now, she will be seen in the patriotic film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime anytime in mid-2023.

Apart from this, she also has projects like Metro in Dino, Eagle, and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan says she was an ‘attention seeker’, ‘people pleaser’ and miscalculated what...
