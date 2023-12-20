WATCH: Salman Khan Gets Angry As Paps Mob Him, Mother Salma Outside Posh Mumbai Restaurant

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen attending the birthday bash of his younger brother Sohail Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday night, and he was accompanied by his mother Salma Khan. The mother-son duo was seen exiting a posh restaurant in the city post the birthday party, and as the paps hounded then, the actor was seen losing his cool.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which the paparazzi as well as fans can be seen surrounding their car as Salma tried to enter it with the help of Salman. The commotion around did not go down well with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, who was then seen scorning at the shutterbugs.

As Salma was entering the car, a photographer seemed to go too close to her to click her picture and the other paps too surrounded their car. Salman's guards were seen asking the crowd to move back and let the car pass, and it was then that the actor angrily turned and asked the paps to clear the path and let them go.

Post the party, Salman was also seen escorting his mother down the stairs and he held her close until he made sure that she was seated comfortably inside the car.

Apart from Salman and Salma, several other members of the Khandaan also attended Sohail's birthday bash, including Salim Khan, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayush Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Iulia Vantur, and others.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, which earned big monies at the box office, and also introduced actor Emraan Hashmi as the new villain in the YRF spy universe.

He will be reportedly next seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Tiger vs Pathaan, which is touted to be the biggest and most-anticipated film of the spy-verse. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2024.

Besides, Salman also has Kick 2, Dabangg 4 and Prem Ki Shaadi in the pipeline.