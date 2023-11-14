WATCH: Salman Khan Fan Dances Shirtless At Tiger 3 Screening In Nepal |

As Salman Khan’s latest film Tiger 3 hit the big screens across the world, fans have thronged cinema halls to watch their favourite superstar in action. A viral video from the film’s screening in Nepal shows a fan dancing shirtless inside the theatre to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Watch the video below.

Tiger 3 has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India within two days of its release. The film that became the biggest opener for Khan with Rs 44.5 crore on the first day, minted Rs 57.50 crore on day two, making the total stand at Rs 102 crore.

As fans continue to shower their love on the actor, an incident from Malegaon, Nashik, in Maharashtra caughter Salman’s attention after fans burst firecrackers inside the cinema hall. Although no mishap was reported, the cops have taken two into custody and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Salman took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

Tiger 3 is a sequel to the films Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. It is a part of the studio's ambitious spy universe that witnessed characters from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-led War making a special appearance as well. Set after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film was released on Sunday (November 12) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.