WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth Whopping ₹3.50 Crore

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently enjoying the time of her life, both personally and professionally. While on the work front, she has several projects in her kitty, when it comes to her personal life, she is in a steady relationship with actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

And Rakul now has yet another reason to celebrate as she brought home a brand new luxury car on Wednesday morning.

Rakul is quite a favourite among the paparazzi and she has a massive fan following too. So when she got home a new car, the paps definitely could not have missed to capture it.

Rakul Preet buys new car

On Wednesday, Rakul was spotted outside her residence inspecting her brand new set of wheels.

The actress bought herself a swanky new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, which is worth a whopping Rs 3.50 crore.

The SUV is at par with many of its competitor luxury cars in the market, and netizens noted that the actress has a really good choice.

Rakul was seen getting off her old car and inspecting the new one, which seemed to be delivered on Wednesday itself. She then waved at the paps and quickly made her way inside the building.

Rakul Preet's latest projects

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which went on floors in September last year.

She was last seen in the romantic thriller, co-starring Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi, and she also headlined the film 'Chhatriwali'.

In 2022, she starred in multiple projects, starting with 'Attack', and followed by 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'.

