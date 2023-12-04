WATCH: Mumtaz & Asha Bhosle Dance To Koi Sehri Babu In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'Old Is Gold'

When two legends of the industry come together for a video, it has to go viral, and the new clip of actress Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle is proof! In the video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Mumtaz and Asha can be seen dancing to the song 'Koi Sehri Babu'.

The video was first shared by Mumtaz on her social media handle, and within no time, it was splashed all over the internet, with netizens gushing about how graceful the two looked.

In the video, the song Koi Sehri Babu can be seen playing in the background with Asha (90) asking 76-year-old Mumtaz to do a particular step from the song. It was then that Mumtaz took the centre stage and danced her heart out on the song, and we must say, she looked like the epitome of grace while at it.

She was also seen asking Asha to join her but the singer continued clapping for her as the others cheered on.

"Old is Gold," a user commented, while another wrote, "Mumtaz was always class apart ❤️ still so Graceful". "Oh my Gosh … Still Same Grace … Still same Beauty … one of my favourite song," another netizen stated.

A few days ago, Asha was seen witnessing the World Cup final live at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad between India and Australia, during which she was seen interacting with Shah Rukh Khan, and a moment between them had gone viral on the internet.

A video of SRK helping Asha dispose her trash spread like wildfire on the internet, with netizens lauding the King Khan for his generosity and respect around seniors.

As for Mumtaz, she marked her Instagram debut earlier this year, and since then, she has been sharing photos and videos from her daily life with her fans.