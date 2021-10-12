Watch 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Teaser: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's film is a unique long-distance love story

The teaser of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming romantic-comedy 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' was officially released by Netflix India on Tuesday.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the married lives of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar (played by Sanya and Abhimanyu) and their long-distance relationship soon after that.

The over one-minute long teaser also features a few funny moments such as Abhimanyu's character talking about how engineers never give up and make for good husbands.

In the teaser, Sanya's character then reveals she is a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth. Replying to this, Abhimanyu is heard saying that he doesn't watch movies as they put him to sleep.

The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Sanya wrote, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser. Welcome to this new chapter of Sundar and Meenakshi’s life and get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind long-distance love story."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Vivek Soni has has also co-written the romantic film with Aarsh Vora.

The film also marks the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala's critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.'

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:54 PM IST