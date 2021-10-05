e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:51 PM IST

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' to release in November on Netflix

Producer Karan Johar announced the release date of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's film on social media
Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.

Announcing the release date, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long-distance love story this festive season, with us."

Abhimanyu, son of actor Bhagyashree, too, shared the news with his fans.

"Get ready to fall in love because Meenakshi and I are coming to set long distance relationship goals for all our beloved couple. #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5th," he wrote.

He also shared a poster of the film in which he can be seen resting his head on Sanya's shoulder.

Vivek Soni has co-written the romantic film with Aarsh Vora.

