Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in Hindi remake of 'Hit'

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday said she will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Hit".

The 2020 cop thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Malhotra said she has seen the original Telugu film and found it to be an interesting and intriguing story.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.