Watch: Makers unveil motion poster of Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla's 'Dahan'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
The makers of Tisca Chopra's 'Dahan' on Monday shared the motion poster of the web series.

The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan' is intriguing.

Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting. While Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance, Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something.

In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it.

The makers also announced that the trailer of 'Dahan' will be released officially on Tuesday (August 30).

