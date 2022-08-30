Watch Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh fights for his family and community against all odds

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' on Tuesday shared the trailer of the upcoming emotional entertainer.

The film is set Delhi in 1984. It charts a series of events of the 1984 tragedy that jolted the nation while also unraveling a beautiful story of resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur in lead roles and is all set to premiere on September 16, 2022.

The trailer of 'Jogi' sets up an emotional, soul-stirring journey for the audiences. It begins as a normal day in the life of Jogi and his family, that unfolds into a series of tragic events and the aftermath of how Jogi fights for his family and community against all odds.

Following the launch of the trailer, Diljit Dosanjh said, “As an actor you want to grow with the character you play. Each role I play, helps me grow within. Mera agar dil nahi maanta toh wo kirdaar main nibha nahi sakta. I have to be honestly connected to the character. Jogi holds a special place in my heart and I say it with pride that this is been told on a global platform like Netflix which has huge reach & impact. I am forever thankful and grateful for all my fans who make me who I am and I wish they like me in and as Jogi.”

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director and producer of the film shared, “Jogi is a tale about friendship, hope, courage, and brotherhood and delves into the intricacy and vulnerabilities of human relationships. Shooting with the cast and crew of Jogi has been an absolute high point for me, and we are thrilled to be finally presenting our passion project on screen. Together with Netflix and its reach, we endeavor to take our viewers through the touching story of Jogi.”

Producer of 'Jogi', Himanshu Mehra added, “Jogi is a film that appeals to all audiences worldwide. It’s about a man who courageously rises to a situation. No better partner than omnipresent Netflix to maximise Jogi’s reach in different languages and countries. I am fortunate to work with such talented crew and the wonderful enthusiastic ‘Team Netflix’ who will leave no stone unturned to bring a good story to life.”