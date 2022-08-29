Watch: Makers unveil first look of Tabu's spy thriller 'Khufiya'

Netflix on Monday unveiled the first look of its upcoming spy drama 'Khufiya', written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The first look video reveals an exclusive montage of scenes from the film- giving the first glimpse of the intense, gripping characters.

Based on the novel 'Escape to Nowhere' written by ex Chief of Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan, 'Khufiya' takes you on a journey of a R&AW operative-Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Vishal Bhardwaj, the writer, director and producer of 'Khufiya' shared, “Working on films that explore people, characters, conflicts and relationships is something I truly enjoy. Khufiya is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful slow burning thriller and with Netflix we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally.”

Expressing her thoughts on 'Khufiya', Tabu shared, “As an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of different stories and narratives. With the character that I play in Netflix’s Khufiya, I have been extremely fortunate to explore a very distinct story. Working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) is always a pleasure and a very rewarding experience. We’re excited to work with Netflix and bring the film to entertainment lovers across the world.”

'Khufiya' is written, directed and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon in pivotal roles.