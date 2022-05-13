Watch 'Jungle Cry' Trailer: Abhay Deol, Emily Shah's film chronicles journey of underdogs of 'Rugby'

After overcoming several hurdles and adversities, will a coach be able to lead his team of underdogs to victory? Based on a true story of unsung heroes, Lionsgate Play on Friday launched the trailer of 'Jungle Cry' - a film that chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged and orphan children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.

Helmed by Sagar Ballary, the sports drama is based on the real-life story of Indian rugby coach Rudraksh Jena (Abhay Deol), Paul Walsh (Stewart Wright), and Professor Achyuta Samanta (Atul Kumar) - the founder of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and their triumphant journey with the ‘underdogs’ of Rugby.

Set to release on Lionsgate Play on June 3, 2022, the close-to-three-minute trailer offers viewers a gripping insight into the journey of India’s U14 Rugby team's challenges and struggles faced whilst their preparations for the prestigious International World Cup.

Headlined by Abhay Deol as the Indian coach of the team along with debutant Emily Shah as the physiotherapist, 'Jungle Cry' has a stellar cast, including Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones in supporting roles.

Abhay says he is in constant awe of the children who won the world cup, and the coaches who never gave up on them. When asked about the film, he said, “In the land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. With this film that defines nothing is impossible, I hope to have honored the players’ dedication and commitment to the sport and the country. We are excited to bring ‘Jungle Cry’ to audiences and share with them the journey of these heroes who made a mark in the sporting history of India - but were never spoken about.”

Emily Shah, who plays the role of Roshni Thakkar, a physiotherapist in the film, said, “When I heard the character of Roshni, I knew it was a story that I had to be a part of. Even though the film is about the incredibly inspiring journey about the team, the institute and the coaches bring so much light and love to the film. My character brings in the flair and viewpoint of a ‘woman in the sport’. I am eager to learn how the audience will connect with my role."

Producer Prashant Shah said, "It gives me pride and joy to take ‘Jungle Cry’ to global audiences. The aim is to bring to the fore the remarkable achievement by these supremely talented kids from Odisha during the Rugby World Cup in 2007. I am happy that with this film, the story receives its due credit in a country where Cricket receives the most admiration. Jungle Cry is truly an inspiring film that promotes education and sports to help eradicate poverty. We are very excited to release it to our Indian audiences in June."

Talking about bringing 'Jungle Cry' to the platform, Amit Dhanuka, EVP, Lionsgate, said, “Continuing to bring viewers content that redefines genres and challenges conventions, Lionsgate Play is proud to announce the release of Jungle Cry, a sports entertainment film that is a must-watch for a sports drama fan. With its exciting narrative and a gripping story, this film is set to take you on an inspirational journey of rural kids from Orissa making history. This true story will keep you at the edge-of-the-seat from start to end.”

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:59 PM IST