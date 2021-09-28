'Alexa, play 'Jag Soona Soona Lage'': Netizens react to Abhay Deol's steamy pics with Shilo Shiv Suleman

Actor Abhay Deol recently left his fangirls heartbroken after he shared mushy pictures with artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

In one of the photos, the 'Dev D' actor is seen kissing Shilo on her cheeks. A picture shows them snuggling up as they pose for the camera.

"Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too," Abhay captioned the the post.

Shilo Shiv Suleman reacted to the post by writing, "Nothing taboo on this table. More adventures soon."

While Abhay and Shilo's friends had sweet reactions to the PDA-filled post, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor's fangirls flooded the comments section with sad (yet chuckle-evoking) comments.

"Alexa, play Jag Soona Soona Lage," wrote fan.

Another commented: "Why do this to all fangirls on Sunday morning?"

"My heart is broken, somebody pls declare it A NATIONAL HOLIDAY. You cannot do this to my fragile heart. BUT I AM HAPPY FOR YOU," read a comment.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Spin'.

The film also starring Avantika and Meera Sayal, is directed by Manjari Makijany.

It revolves around the story of an an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her.

Abhay plays a role of a father to actress Avantika Vandanapu.

Abhay Deol also recently featured in web series '1962: The War in the Hills.'

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:57 PM IST