WATCH: Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ Song During Akelli Promotions

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film 'Akelli'. The actor is presently in India and he is busy with the promotions of 'Akelli', and during one of the events, he surprised the audience by singing a Bollywood romantic number.

Just like everyone else, Halevi too seems to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, as he was seen singing a song from the superstar's cult film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'.

Halevi is already a favourite among the masses, courtesy, his globally-acclaimed web series 'Fauda'. He also has 'Bethlehem' and 'Mossad' among other projects to his credit.

Tsahi Halevi sings DDLJ song

A video of Halevi singing the DDLJ song has now gone viral on the internet.

Nushrratt and Halevi were at a college in Ahmedabad to promote their film 'Akelli' and they were seen interacting with the students gathered to see them.

It was then that Halevi took the centre-stage and crooned the song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam' from SRK's 'DDLJ' and cast a spell on the audience. The students were left smitten by his performance and as he concluded, he was met with a thunderous applause.

Nushrratt too was seen cheering for Halevi as he entertained the crowd.

About Akelli

Meanwhile, 'Akelli' marks Nushrratt's second female-led film, after the 2021 film 'Chhorii'.

The film is said to be based on a real incident which occurred in war-torn Iraq in 2014 when several Indians were abducted in Iraq by the ISIS, but they eventually returned safely to their homeland.

Directed by Pranay Meshram, 'Akelli' is set to hit the theatres on August 25, and it will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'.

