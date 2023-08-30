WATCH: BTS' Jungkook Shocks ARMY With Stylish Short Haircut, Elicits Mixed Emotions

BTS heartthrob Jungkook's haircut has sent ripples of concern through the global fans called ARMY. As fans continue to soak in the afterglow of his solo debut single 'Seven', Jungkook has taken to TikTok with a daring new challenge.

Yet, it's not his electrifying moves that have tongues wagging, but rather his freshly cropped hair, which has set ARMY on edge, wondering if this signals an imminent military enlistment.

Since BTS's debut in 2013, Jungkook, the youngest of the group, has been one of the members to receive large popularity. His undeniable talent and charismatic presence have secured him a dedicated following, making him a significant part of BTS.

While fellow members Jin and J-Hope have already embarked on their mandatory military training, Jungkook's recent haircut serves as a stark reminder that time waits for no one.

BTS JUNGKOOK'S SHORT HAIRCUT SPARKS DEBATE

Even though he is the youngest, speculation is mounting that he might be the next to enlist in the military. As per Korean regulations, members typically undergo a drastic buzz cut prior to enlistment.

But this isn't the first time Jungkook has hinted at his grooming strategy. In a May livestream, he cleverly quipped about ‘hair-lighting’, gradually cutting his hair so subtly that fans wouldn't notice the transformation until it was complete.

FANS PREDICT MILITARY ENLISTMENT

The ARMY is abuzz with theories and worries. A concerned Twitter user wrote, "Shorter hair... is he dropping the bomb? Military enlistment?"

Another pondered, "Hairlighting, huh? Is he planning a secret enlistment?" With these questions swirling, fans are holding onto hope that Jungkook's commitment to the group will outweigh the military's call.

Check out some fan reactions here:

For now, BTS remains focused on individual endeavors, each member nurturing their solo career & ARMY can expect their grand comeback with a 'Reunion Tour' in 2025.

