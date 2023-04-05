Watch: BTS’ Jimin REVEALS sexy moon tattoos, sending ARMY into frenzy

BTS Jimin | Twitter

BTS fans around the world are crazy with excitement after Park Jimin, one of the members of the popular South Korean boy band, showed off his moon tattoos in a recent video.

The dreamy video featured Jimin sitting with his back to the camera, wearing a cutout white top that gave fans a clear view of his tattoos.

The Lunar Tattos

The tattoos feature five different stages of the moon and are absolutely gorgeous.

As soon as the video was released, fans took to social media to express their excitement and share screengrabs from the video. Many fans called Jimin's tattoos "the most gorgeous tattoos a human being could possibly have."

Watch the video Jimin shared here:

Last year, during one of his live sessions, Jimin revealed that he had five moon tattoos on his back. He explained that a fanart of his tattoos was sent to him by one of his fellow BTS members, Kim Taehyung.

He also confirmed that when Tae shared the photo with him, he only had one tattoo, but now he has five.

Jimin's work front

Talking about his professional front, Jimin recently made history by becoming the first South Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

His latest single 'Like Crazy' took the number-one spot, beating out popular songs from artists like Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. The single is part of Jimin's debut solo album, Face.

Jimin's moon tattoos have only added to his allure and mystique, and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of them in the future.

It's safe to say that the BTS fandom will continue to grow as Jimin and his fellow members make history and captivate audiences around the world.

