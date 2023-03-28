BTS Jungkook x Calvin Klein partnership takes the internet by storm

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
BTS' Jungkook's latest collaboration with Calvin Klein has created waves on the internet
Desi ARMY is hailing their beloved K-pop star and trending Jungkook on social media after the arrival of this news
Jungkook, who has now became a global ambassador of this fashion brand, said that he is a huge fan of Calvin Klein, which is why he was interested in their offer
In the announcement photo, he could be seen flaunting his sexy look in double denim outfit and a Calvin Klein under garment
Desi ARMY is hailing their beloved K-pop star and 'GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JUNGKOOK' is trending since few hours.
Another trend 'POP CULTURE SENSATION JUNGKOOK' also emerged later with massive 47.7 k Tweets in no time; the numbers are rising like crazy
The singer-rapper said that he communicates with his fans via music and now this compaign will connect him to them
Like other BTS members, he also wanted to represent a brand and was looking for the one he likes
