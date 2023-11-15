Video: Angry Nana Patekar Slaps Fan Who Came Asking Selfie While Shooting In Varanasi

Video: Angry Nana Patekar Slaps Fan Who Came For A Selfie While Shooting In Varanasi |

Actor Nana Patekar who is currently filming in Varanasi, lost his cool after a fan interrupted his shot for a selfie. A viral video shows the actor getting angry and whacking the man on the head, asking him to leave. Nana was shooting for Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's next film titled Journey. It also stars Utkarsh Sharma and revolves around the relationship between a father suffering from dementia and his son.

As per reports, Nana had signed Journey even before he lent his voice to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2. He was seen giving the introduction of the film to moviegoers at the very start of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nana Patekar returned to the big screen after five years with The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Before that, he was featured in the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala (2018), as an antagonist.

In The Vaccine War, Nana essays the role of Balram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who was actively involved in dealing with the pandemic and was part of the country's COVID-19 working group. It also starred Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.

Besides that, the makers of the Welcome franchise announced its third installment without Nana Patekar. During the trailer launch of TVW, Nana was asked about the same, to which he replied, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bahut puraane ho gaye hai (I have become outdated)," Nana Patekar said when he asked why he is not a part of 'Welcome 3'. Pointing at director Vivek Agnihotri, who shared the stage with the actor, he said, “He doesn’t think I have become so old, so he cast me in his film. It’s that simple.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)