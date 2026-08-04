'Was This An Indirect Jab At Bigg Boss?': Salman Khan's 'Baki Ke Shows Mein aisi Harkatein Kar Rahe Hain...' Remark Leaves Fans Divided- VIDEO

'Was This An Indirect Jab At Bigg Boss?': Salman Khan's 'Baki Ke Shows Mein...' Remark Sparks Debate Among Fans- VIDEO | X

Salman Khan's entry into Prime Video's Alliance left not only the contestants but also viewers talking. From speaking about Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's bond to opening up about his jail time, Salman grabbed attention throughout the latest episode. However, one statement that particularly caught everyone's attention was what appeared to be an indirect dig at other reality shows, where he remarked that contestants resort to abuse and physical fights.

As all the Alliance contestants sat beside him, Salman said, "Baki ke shows mein aisi harkatein kar rahe hain ki agar iske upar law hota- bolne ke upar, maar peet ke upar aur ye gali galoch ke upar, to seedha utha ke aapko jaha nahi jana hai aapko, matlab jaha aapki fat ke hanth mein aa jaye, aur waha chup baithoge ek word nahi bologe."

One thing Salman Khan explained really well today was what makes The Alliance different. He spoke about how some reality shows end up becoming all about unnecessary drama and abusive language, while The Alliance is built around your skills, personality, and the choices you make… pic.twitter.com/4wekjGYgNS — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 4, 2026

He further said that reality shows are platforms that give contestants recognition, work, money and fame. Referring to participants who indulge in fights and abusive behaviour, Salman added, "Wahi aap yaha par aaa ke is platform se haasil karne ke bajay gawa rahe ho."

As the clip went viral, several social media users speculated that Salman was taking an indirect dig at Bigg Boss, the reality show he has hosted for years. One user wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan himself hosts Bigg Boss where contestants abuse and fight with each other." Another commented, "Was this a indirect jab at biggboss cause bb survives on it and salman always so done with some contestants on the wkv." A third user tweeted, "Khudke BiggBoss ko bhai aisa bol re. But aajkal k GenZ k liye gaali galoch is normal."

@BeingSalmanKhan himself hosts Bigg Boss where contestants abuse and fight with each other. — YUVRAJ (@yuvrajrwdy) August 4, 2026

Was this a indirect jab at biggboss cause bb survives on it and salman always so done with some contestants on the wkv 😭😂 — 🦋 (@beingblunt_) August 4, 2026

Khudke BiggBoss ko bhai aisa bol re.😭 But aajkal k GenZ k liye gaali galoch is normal. Dekha na humne protests par.😛😂 — Suman (@bbfanperspectiv) August 4, 2026

Another moment from Salman's appearance in the Alliance house that went viral was his remark, "Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai lag raha hai." The joke came after Salman suggested that his brother Sohail Khan could host a future season of the show. Speaking to Sohail, Salman said, "Next season ho to, might because you have seen the show, you might also want to host it." He then jokingly added that Riteish Deshmukh's job might be at risk, likely referring to the actor's recent stint as the host of reality shows and playfully hinting that Sohail could become his competition.

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.