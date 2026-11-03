'Was The Worst Version Of Myself': Amrita Arora Reveals 14 Kg Weight Loss, Addresses Ozempic And Mounjaro Speculation

Amrita Arora Opens Up About Her 14 Kg Transformation | Instagram

Actress Amrita Arora, sister of Bollywood star Malaika Arora, has largely stayed away from films in recent years. Her last on-screen appearance was on Malaika's reality show, Moving In With Malaika. However, Amrita has recently grabbed attention after sharing a picture on Instagram showcasing her noticeable weight-loss transformation. While fans were impressed by her new look, several also speculated whether she had used weight-loss medications such as Ozempic or Mounjaro to achieve the transformation.

Amrita Arora Opens Up About Her 14 Kg Transformation

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amrita clarified that her journey was about much more than physical changes. "It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be," she said.

'Was The Worst Version Of Myself'

The 45-year-old actress revealed that she had lost 14 kg over the past few months. Talking about what motivated her transformation, Amrita said she took it up as a personal challenge, admitting that she had been the "worst version" of herself for the past two to three years.

Amrita Arora Breaks Silence On Weight-Loss Drug Rumours

Addressing the speculation, the actress said, "Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I've been extremely petite since my early days, and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails and that is what stuck weirdly most with people."

Unfazed by the online chatter, Amrita said she does not let such comments affect her.