Was Ruhanika Dhawan Injured During Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Visible Thigh Scars At Orry's Birthday Celebration Spark Concern- VIDEO

Was Ruhanika Dhawan Injured During Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Visible Thigh Scars At Orry's Birthday Celebration Spark Concern |

It was Orry's birthday, and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants came together to celebrate the special occasion. As Ruhanika Dhawan wished her co-contestant a happy birthday, fans couldn't help but notice something else, a prominent scar on her left thigh, sparking speculation that she may have been injured during the show's shoot.

Ruhanika was seen wearing a short checkered dress at the celebration, making the marks on her left thigh clearly visible. The actress appeared to have two noticeable scars, leaving fans wondering whether she had sustained the injury while performing one of the reality show's high-risk stunts.

However, Ruhanika did not address the visible scars or reveal how she sustained the injury.

During the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 event, the contestants first posed for the paparazzi before video-calling Orry to wish him a happy birthday. They also sang the birthday song together, making the celebration even more special.

Rubina Dilaik also suffered a scary mishap while performing a high-risk helicopter stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. As seen in the promo, she jumped from a hovering helicopter into the water but lost consciousness moments after completing the stunt. The crew rushed to her aid and immediately shifted her to an ambulance for medical attention. Later, Rubina recalled the terrifying incident, saying she remembered people "rushing me into an ambulance" after she fainted.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show also streams simultaneously on Jio Hotstar, allowing viewers to catch every high-octane challenge and elimination online. This season, themed 'Darr Ka Naya Daur'.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stars Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Karan Wahi, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, and Vishal Aditya Singh, all competing in a series of adrenaline-pumping challenges to emerge as the ultimate winner.