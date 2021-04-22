'Was lovely having my family home amid pandemic,' says Catherine Zeta-Jones

Los Angeles: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones found it lovely to have her family at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, because she found it comforting to be with her closed ones.

She said: "I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around. I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school -- she goes to school in Switzerland -- so we were all back in our bubble."

"Supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families. He's like, 'Mom, you don't understand. People aren't talking to each other.' So, we played lots of games," Zeta-Jones added, femalefirst.co.uk reported.