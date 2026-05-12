'Was A Lot Of Back & Forth': Chitrangda Singh Opens Up About Almost Collaborating With Aditya Dhar 14 Years Ago

Chitrangada recalls shelved film with Aditya Dhar |

Actress Chitrangada Singh recently opened up about filmmaker Aditya Dhar and revealed that she was once supposed to collaborate with him on a film titled Sufi. Speaking about Dhar’s dedication towards filmmaking, Chitrangada praised his passion and commitment, saying that anyone would love to work with him because he is “brilliant” and has changed the filmmaking system with his approach.

Chitrangada recalls shelved film with Aditya Dhar



Recalling their earlier association, the actress told Variety India that around 2012, she and Dhar were in constant touch while trying to bring Sufi to life. According to her, the filmmaker had written an “amazing character” especially for her. "I was going to do a film with Aditya Dhar, called ‘Sufi’. Around 2012, he and I were constantly in touch and trying very hard to get this film made. And there was a lot of back and forth. He'd written this amazing character for me, it was almost getting done, and we were going to announce the film. But it didn't happen," added Singh.

Furthermore, Chitrangada shared that when she recently messaged Aditya, congratulating him on Dhurandhar's success, she wasn’t even sure if he still used the same phone number after all these years. However, as she went through their old conversations, she was flooded with memories of the shelved film Sufi. Reflecting on their past efforts, the actress recalled thinking, “Oh my God, we really worked hard at that one!”

Meanwhile, Dhar made his directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead.

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The actress will star opposite Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.